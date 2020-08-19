The first new hotel has opened in the district since lockdown featuring a Covid-19 safety programme.

Travelodge has opened Maldon's first branded hotel on Blackwater Retail Park.

The multi-million pound investment is the company's 13th hotel in Essex, but the first they have opened since lockdown ended.

The hotel, which took 13 months to build is part of the companies new Covid-19 safety and social distance programme, TravelodgeProtect+.

TravelodgeProtect+ has been developed by a hygiene team in line with government guidance.

It includes, post clean room checks, increased cleaning, all linen and towels thermally disinfected, sanitizer stations and more staff training.

Social distancing measures include protection screens at reception, signs throughout the hotel, monitoring the number of customers in areas, personal protective equipment for all staff and contactless payment.

Will Bone, Maldon Travelodge, Hotel Manager, said: "This year, Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain celebrates 35 years of making travel affordable for everyone.

"To mark this milestone, we are delighted to open our first hotel in Maldon.

"I am very proud to have built a strong team who are as passionate about delivering world class customer service. We have been working around the clock to get the hotel ready for the peak summer season.

"With Covid-19 safety measures at the forefront of our business and for customers, we have worked closely with our hotel teams that stayed open during the lockdown, government and industry bodies to develop our new Covid-19 safety programme called TravelodgeProtect+.

"This safety programme is designed to keep our customers and teams safe and has been implemented into all Travelodge hotels."

Maldon Travelodge includes 60 family, double and accessible rooms and free on-site parking.

Rooms start from £29 and can be booked at travelodge.co.uk.