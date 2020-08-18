A STUDY has found an inflammatory condition in children is linked to coronavirus.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) has been affecting children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Symptoms include a rash, fever and abdominal pain.

The disease shares some features with Kawasaki disease, as well as toxic shock syndrome.

MIS-C is connected to the same virus, SARS-CoV-2, that causes Covid-19, researchers at King's College London have found.

However, adults are more likely to develop Covid-19 while children are more likely to develop MIS-C.

Scientist have so far been unable to work out why MIS-C almost exclusively affects children while Covid-19 is much less of a risk to youngsters.

More than two-thirds of children in the latest Kings College MISC-C study tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, proving they had been infected in the past.

Treatment for the disease involves steroids, anticoagulants, immunoglobulin and, in the most severe cases, ventilation.

Deaths from MIS-C are very rare, however a 14-year-old boy in London died from the disease. and there have been four reported deaths in the US.