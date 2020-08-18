Bakery chain Greggs have revealed the 2020 release date of their Festive Bakes.

The North East-based company made the announcement about the hotly-anticipated savoury treat on their Facebook and Twitter channels on Tuesday (August 18).

While the festive season may be some time away, the chain hope the return of the popular product will "save 2020."

What have Greggs said?

In a post on Twitter, Greggs confirmed the return, adding: “If anything can save 2020, it's the Festive Bake #79Days”.

What day will the Greggs Festive Bake be released?

The pastry will return to stores across the UK on Bonfire Night, Thursday, November 5 - two days earlier than last year's release date.

So remember, remember, the 5th of November!

What is Greggs Festive Bake made of?

The Festive Bake is made from pieces of chicken breast, sage and onion stuffing, sweetcure bacon in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce - all wrapped in golden puff pastry with a crunchy crumb topping.

What has the reaction been to the news?

Fans have expressed their joy at the news on social media.

Responding to Greggs' post on Facebook, one person said: “Yes! Love a festive bake also looking forward to your pumpkin spiced latte!"

Another said: "Please do a vegan festive bake."

"Should be available all year round but give it a different name," another added.