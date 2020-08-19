Witham's MP has welcomed the refusal of a planning appeal for the second time.

An independent planning inspector has refused a planning appeal for a development of up to 255 dwellings on Maldon Road, Tiptree.

The application, by Bloor Homes had originally been rejected following strong local opposition.

Priti Patel highlighted concerns throughout the application about the scale of the development and its impact on the area, the environment, public services and infrastructure.

Priti Patel said: "The local community in Tiptree will welcome this decision to again reject the Bloor Homes proposal.

"I have been making representations on their behalf to the Planning Inspector and before then to Colchester Borough Council.

"Tiptree village has already experienced substantial housing growth in recent years, which is putting huge pressure on our public services and infrastructure.

"Any new developments need careful consideration and the right decision has been made to reject this proposal.

"The local community is also working on developing a Neighbourhood Plan, which will give them more control over development in the Village and identify areas and sites that are suitable for development, as well as the new services needed to support them."

The plans included parking, public open space, a link road and a parent drop-off area for Tiptree Heath Primary School.

Planners originally rejected the bid amid concerns it would create a create a “harmful urbanisation” of the village.

The decision said: “The proposed development site would result in a measurable increased coalescence between the main Tiptree settlement and the hamlet of Tiptree Heath.

"Furthermore it is considered the development would result in the harmful urbanisation of the settlement edge, which is currently characterised by modest buildings interspersed with intervening significant areas of undeveloped countryside."

Residents had also raised concerns over traffic and the impact on schools and GP surgeries.