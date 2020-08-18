A TRAIN operator has issued a warning for passengers not to smoke in carriages following several incidents costing £20,000.

In the last eight months, there have been eight incidents across the Greater Anglia network where people have been caught smoking or vaping in train toilets.

These have led to more than 100 minutes of delays and five cancellations, as staff deal with the incidents, costing Greater Anglia about £20,000 and causing great inconvenience to customers.

Smoking or vaping is not allowed on Greater Anglia’s trains or stations. Anyone caught smoking or vaping could be prosecuted and fined up to £200.

Jay Thompson, train service delivery director, said: “It’s very disappointing that some passengers are smoking in our train toilets.

“This anti-social behaviour leads to delays which affect everyone else travelling on our trains, who may be travelling to work, school, for hospital appointments or to meet family and friends.

"I’d appeal to any passenger who suspects someone is smoking or vaping on their train to report it to the British Transport Police by texting 61016."