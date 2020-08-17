MORE than 7,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Essex to date.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the county has reached 7,150, according to the latest Government figures.

Of the total, 5,821 cases were recorded in the Essex County Council authority area by today (Monday, August 17) at 9am.

A further 725 were recorded in Southend and 604 in Thurrock.

Public Health England is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 391 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 489.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 2,830 over the period, to 319,197.

Essex's cases were among the 25,643 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 150 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.