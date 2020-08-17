DETECTIVES are continuing their enquires after a homemade explosive device was set off in Lawford.

Police were called shortly after 7pm on Friday, August 14, with reports of an explosion in Wignall Street.

Emergency services attended and quickly established the cause was a homemade explosive device - so terrified residents were evacuated from their nearby homes.

Witnesses reported a huge plume of smoke rising 100ft into the air shortly after a loud bang had gone off.

Luckily no-one was hurt in the blast, however damage was caused to a parked car after it was hit by debris.

A 64-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property.

He has been released on bail until September 7 while we continue our enquiries into the circumstances behind the incident.

Specialist teams have been searching a property in Lawford, assisted by the military’s explosive ordnance disposal unit.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We do not believe that there is any risk to the wider public at this time."