A TROPICAL storm is set to bring 55mph winds to the UK, as the heatwave makes way for a wet and windy rest of the month.

Forecasters say the remnants of 900-mile-wide tropical storm Kyle will move in on Wednesday, bringing strong winds, longer spells of rain and some heavy, blustery showers.

Its effects are likely to be felt right through into next weekend, with temperatures potentially dropping to 17C in coming days.

A yellow thunderstorm warning covering the whole of Wales, southern England and parts of the north is due to expire at 9pm tonight following days of unsettled weather conditions.

But the Met Office warned of potential further heavy rain, which could see up to 1.6in (40mm) falling within in an hour in some areas.

"If you're caught by a thunderstorm, you're likely to see 20mm-40mm (0.8in-1.6in) of rain within the hour, and some areas could see 50mm-70mm (2in-2.8in) within three to four hours," according to Nicola Maxey, a spokeswoman for the Met Office.

"Really, anywhere within the warning area is at risk of those storms."