THE leader of Maldon District Council is stepping down after 'personal attacks' on social media.

Adrian Fluker will step down as leader of Maldon District Council at the end of the month after four years on the leadership team.

He said: "Prior to the Health Emergency I had served four years in the political leadership team of the Council and was intending to stand down at the Statutory Annual General Meeting in May this year.

"As a result of the health emergency the Statutory Annual Meeting scheduled for May was postponed until September.

"Following that decision, I agreed to lead the Council through the Covid-19 crisis and step down in September. At the last meeting of Council, it was agreed to postpone the September meeting until the end of October.

"Given my intention to stand down in September and that I am now wholly and unequivocally committed to both personal and business commitments in September and October I had decided to fulfil my original decision and step down as Leader at the end of August.

"However, I have recently been subjected to an inordinate amount of unsubstantiated personal attacks on both social media and other mediums which have resulted in both myself and my family suffering from undue stress and anxiety. That said I have decided to step down as Leader with immediate effect.

"During my time as Leader I led the Council though its award-winning transformation process which not only delivered significant savings but also paved the way to financial independence.

"The new ways of working that have been implemented have meant that our residents and businesses are now enjoying a much higher level of service than ever before. This was all achieved against the lowest levels of council tax increases the Council has ever seen.

"Leading the Council through the health emergency has been challenging but the staff have risen to the difficult tasks they have faced, and our award-winning Covid -19 team has delivered over and above for our residents and businesses.

"To protect our staff and members, I moved the Council into Emergency Powers on the 17th March. The successfully delivered transformation project meant that staff could move seamlessly to home working and as a result all our services have been maintained to the highest of levels.

"However, it has been difficult for everyone and that said I would like to thank the staff and our contractors for their commitment and dedication to ‘Business as Usual’ during these difficult times.

"During my time as leader of the Council I have worked tirelessly to make the District a great place to live, work and visit and was therefore absolutely delighted when we were confirmed as the fifth best place to live in the country by the 2020 Halifax Quality of Life survey.

"Throughout my time as Leader and Deputy Leader I have been supported by a brilliant team of directors, officers, and staff who without exception have risen to every challenge they have faced.

"Following the 2019 elections the Council has become somewhat distracted by politics some personal and some political but given the real challenges it now faces I hope differences will be put to one side and that Members will from now on, fully focus on the issues the Council faces for the benefit of those that matter most - our residents and businesses."