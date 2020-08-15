A man in his 20s was pronounced dead on the M25 this morning (August 15) after police had been called over concern for a person at the Dartford Crossing.

Reports of an accident investigation were posted by travel news accounts across social media on Saturday morning after heavy delays were reported in the area of QE2 Bridge at the Dartford Crossing.

A spokesperson for Kent Police confirmed they had attended the scene after being called just after 6am.

A man in his 20s, they said, had been pronounced dead at the scene shortly after they arrived:

"Kent Police was called at 6.03am on Saturday 15 August 2020 regarding concerns for the welfare of a person on the M25 near Dartford," the spokesperson said.

"Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man in his 20s from Essex was pronounced deceased," they added.

"His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner."

Two Lanes on the Southbound route on the QE2 bridge at the crossing were closed Saturday morning as accident investigators worked at the scene.

Congestion in the area was reported back to Junction 29 on the M25 into Saturday afternoon.