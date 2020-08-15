Photos have emerged showing the moment emergency crews rushed to a residential street after a "homemade device" exploded.
A police probe has now been launched following the explosion, which took place shortly after 7pm last night, on Wignall Street, in Lawford.
Officers, who say nobody was hurt in the blast, believe the cause of the explosion was a "homemade explosive device".
It is understood a car was badly damaged during the incident.
A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property.
He remains in custody.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called shortly after 7.05pm on Friday 14 August with reports of an explosion in Wignall Street, Lawford.
"Emergency services attended and quickly established the cause was a homemade explosive device.
"Fortunately no-one was hurt and a 64-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property.
"He remains in custody for questioning.
"A cordon was put in place for the public’s safety while an address was searched by specialist teams. The military’s explosive ordnance disposal unit was also in attendance.
"There is no suggestion this was related to any terrorism incident."
