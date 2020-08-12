THE Met Office has updated its severe weather warnings for thunderstorms.

The forecaster has activated four additional warnings which begin at midnight on Friday (August 14) and cover the next three days across the south east.

These go on top of two other yellow severe weather warnings for thunderstorms which have been in place since Monday (August 10).

They cover today and tomorrow.

>> See also: Met Office issue thunderstorm warning across the south east

Among the new alerts, the first is active throughout Friday and continues until 6am on Saturday before another comes into force at midnight on Sunday and finishes at 9pm on Monday (August 17).

As part the warning, the Met Office said: "Further heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected at times and may lead to some flooding or travel disruption.

The warning in place for Thursday

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with potential for damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes and large hail.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

The Met Office say there is the potentially for very high levels of rainfall in a short space of time on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

They have warned levels could reach between 80-100 millimetres in the space of two or three hours in some areas.

It comes with temperatures set to remain as high as 31C in the county on Wednesday.