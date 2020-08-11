A POPULAR ice cream brand has shut down the home secretary over her opinions and proposed policies on immigration.

Yesterday Priti Patel hit headlines after threatening French officials with an ultimatum: stop migrants crossing the English Channel or see funds withdrawn.

Patel, whose parents emigrated to the UK in the 1960s, wants to see Royal Navy vessels and Border Force patrol boats act as a blockade between France and the UK.

The deployment of nets which can entangle boat propellers has also been proposed, while French patrol boats will be ordered to return small ships.

Ice cream manufacturer, Ben and Jerry's, however, appears to disagree with Patel's plans.

In a series of tweets about immigration, published on the company's UK Twitter account, Ben and Jerry's slammed Patel for showing a "lack of humanity".

"Hey Priti Patel we think the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture," it read.

The Twitter thread then went on to share several articles on immigration and reiterate how "people cannot be illegal".

