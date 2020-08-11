THUNDERSTORMS are heading for the south east this week as the Met Office has set a yellow weather warning.

The warning covers the entirety of the region and was previously forecast to begin on Monday and expire at the end of Wednesday.

However, weather experts extended the warning until 23.59pm on Thursday, with the risk of storms occurring throughout the week.

The Met Office warns of the potential for downpours of up to 80mm in just a few hours.

Flooding could occur with a small chance that homes and businesses could be affected quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Storms are expected this week after a period of extreme heat

Transport is also expected to be impacted, with a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services as well as the weather leading to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents.

There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Areas of thunderstorms are expected to develop over parts of England during Wednesday.

SEE ALSO:

"Some intense thunderstorms may occur, in some instances associated with torrential rain, large hail and frequent lightning, as well as strong gusty winds.

"Rainfall totals of 20-30 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving 40-60 mm in 3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated."

The storms will be accompanied by warm temperatures, with the majority of the south east set to hit the mid twenties throughout the week.

The yellow weather warning is in place for the whole of the UK, however the Met Office has warned that the exact location and timing of the storms remains unclear.

The Met Office said the south east would experience thunderstorms between Wednesday and Thursday

They will be monitoring the signals and updating the public on any changes.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Harris, said: “Whilst the extreme heat is likely to gradually decline through next week, we are also expecting the risk of thunderstorms to increase, with the potential for downpours of up to 80mm in just a few hours.

"On any particular day however, a lot of places will miss these altogether.

“We’ve issued a broad thunderstorm for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for all parts of the UK, since although the ingredients are there, it's just too early to pinpoint the details of exactly where and when thunderstorms will occur.

"As such, we will be monitoring the developing signals closely and I urge people to keep a close eye on Met Office warnings and forecasts over the coming days.”