A TEENAGER was killed in a fatal collision after his vehicle strayed into oncoming traffic, a court has heard.
Levi Bates, 19, died after a white Mercedes and a white Peugeot crashed along the A120 near Coggeshall on Saturday, August 1.
An inquest into his death was opened at Essex Coroner's Court today (Tuesday).
The court heard Mr Bates was driving in the direction of Braintree when his vehicle strayed into oncoming traffic and hit another car heading on the Colchester-bound carriageway.
Coroner's officer Marianne Robson said it was not yet known why Mr Bates's vehicle crossed onto the other side of the road.
The teenager, who was from Hertfordshire, was pronounced dead at the scene and police have launched an investigation.
A provisional cause of death has not yet been established as doctors are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.
Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray then adjourned the hearing and said a full inquest into Mr Bate's death will take place on February 19, 2021.
Ms Beasley-Murray added: "Please could sympathy be expressed to the family involved in this sad incident."
Anyone with information about the crash should call police on 101.
