AIR pollution in Essex could rise to high levels over the next few days due to rising temperatures.

The London Air Quality Network is reporting that the high levels of air pollution could continue across Tuesday and Wednesday.

The network is encouraging those with conditions such as lung and heart problems, along with ashtma, to reduce the amount of physical exertion they go through.

There are also thunder showers forecast for tomorrow evening.

A spokesman said: "The weather forecast is for another fine day turning hot or very hot by late morning and continuing into the evening with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

"There is a possibility of thundery showers in the early evening.

"An gentle easterly breeze will continue throughout the forecast period, this will increasing further the temperatures and ground level ozone formation along with imported ozone from the continent causing levels to rise.

"High levels of Ozone are possible along with possible Moderate Particulate levels.

"This forecast is intended to provide information on expected pollution levels in areas of significant public exposure.

"It may not apply in very specific locations close to unusually strong or short-lived local sources of pollution."