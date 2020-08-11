Mobile testing units for coronavirus are at various locations across Essex.
They are run by the Ministry of Defence and tests are by appointment only.
You can apply for a coronavirus test if you meet the criteria for testing.
Here are where the mobile testing centres are this week.
Tuesday August 11
- Braintree Rugby Club, Robbswood, Beckers Green Road, CM7 3PR
- Car Passenger Arrivals Area, Harwich International Port, Station Road, Parkeston, Harwich, CO12 4SR
- The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN
- Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland on Sea, CO15 5HU
- Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE
Wednesday August 12
- Upper Clacton RFC, Upland Road, Thornwood, Epping, CM16 6NL
- Sandon Park and Ride, Chelmsford, CM2 7RU
- The Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester, CO4 5UP
Thursday August 13
- Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland on Sea, CO15 5HU
- Car Park 12, Cherrydown West, Basildon, SS16 5AJ
- Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE
Friday August 14
- Braintree Rugby Club, Robbswood, Beckers Green Road, CM7 3PR
- Aveley Football Club, Parkside, Park Lane, Aveley, South Ockendon, RM15 4PX
- The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN
Saturday August 15
- Car Passenger Arrivals Area, Harwich International Port, Station Road, Parkeston, Harwich, CO12 4SR Long Stay
- Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE
Sunday August 16
- Upper Clacton RFC, Upland Road, Thornwood, Epping, CM16 6NL
- Sandon Park and Ride, Chelmsford, CM2 7RU
- The Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester, CO4 5UP
