ALTHOUGH many people are now working from home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, others have returned to workplaces.

If you are remote working you may find your employer's obligations are different to what they are in the office.

But for those back in the workplace - how hot does it need to be before workers should be sent home by their employers?

It’s unlikely that you will get time off work because it’s too warm.

If you work in an office, TUC guidance states that the maximum temperature you should work in is 30C and if you’re a manual worker it’s 27C.

But unfortunately there is no Government law for maximum or minimum working temperature in an office.

The government’s official guidelines state "during working hours the temperature in all indoors workplaces must be reasonable.

"Having said that, employers must adhere to the health and safety of work law, which states temperatures must be kept at a comfortable level and they must provide fresh, clean air for workers."

Health and Safety Executive Advice

Outdoors

For employers

Reschedule work to cooler times of the day

Provide more frequent rest breaks and introduce shading to rest areas

Provide free access to cool drinking water Introduce shading in areas where individuals are working

Encourage the removal of personal protective equipment when resting to help encourage heat loss

Educate workers about recognising the early symptoms of heat stress

For employees

If work keeps you outdoors for a long time your skin could be exposed to more sun than is healthy for you

You should take particular care if you have: fair or freckled skin that doesn’t tan, or goes red or burns before it tans, red or fair hair and light coloured eyes, a large number of mole

Too much sunlight is harmful to your skin as it can cause skin damage including sunburn, blistering and skin ageing and in the long term can lead to an increased risk of skin cancer

You can manage your exposure to the sun by wearing high factor sunscreen, drinking lots of water and taking regular breaks in shaded areas

Indoors

For employers

Workplaces need to be adequately ventilated so that they remove and dilute warm and humid air

Frequent rest breaks should be permitted

Free access to cool drinking water should be available and the containers should be refilled at least daily

Educate workers about recognising the early symptoms of heat stress

The TUC says: "An employer must provide a working environment which is, as far as is reasonably practical, safe and without risks to health. In addition, employers have to assess risks and introduce any necessary prevention or control measures.

For employees