THE next national or local lockdown could be aimed at over 50s and people who are obese.

New lockdown measures has been discussed by the Government in case of a second wave arising, and it could target the most vulnerable groups according to a report from the Telegraph.

People who are over 50 or who are obese would be included in the at risk category.

The Telegraph has said the Government is working on a more sophisticated lockdown plan and it is using NHS data to identify people who are more at risk of catching Covid-19.

If there was a second wave, instead of a country or an area being forced into lockdown, those who are vulnerable would be told to stay at home.

They would be banned from going to pubs, restaurants and shop or meeting people from other households.

A Cabinet minister told the Telegraph: "They are understanding that age does come into it.

"The shielding cohort is way too broad - you can't say that every fat person has to shield. It will be more subtle."

Research from Public Health England found being overweight or obese put patients at greater risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19.