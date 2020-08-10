THE body of an elderly man has been pulled from the sea near Clacton Pier.

Police officers and paramedics were called to Clacton seafront shortly after 10.30am and an air ambulance also landed on the beach.

The emergency services had received reports of a man in his 60s who had been found in the water not far from Clacton Pier.

Crews from the RNLI Clacton Lifeboat station, however, were not called to assist with the incident.

He was subsequently pulled from the seawater before being pronounced dead at the scene.

Essex Police are not treating the death as suspicious, but are currently considering it to be unexplained.

Ryan Stacey, who lives in Clacton, was parking his car when he spotted the air ambulance starting to land.

He immediately walked towards the scene to find paramedics treating the man on the beach.

"I'm not sure on the situation or what happened exactly, but the man was already out of the water when I arrived," he said.

"I then saw what looked like the emergency services giving the man a drip and treating him, before it looked like he was taken away in the land ambulance.

"It is really sad news and horrible what has happened, and my thoughts go out to his family.

"But more needs to be done to prevent incidents like this from happening."