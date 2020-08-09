A "DANGER to life" weather warning has been updated by the Met Office warning of four days of severe thunderstorms across the south east.

The Met Office's Yellow alert indicates the UK is likely to see severe thunderstorms from Monday to Thursday next week, with chances of flooding, lightning strikes and large hail.

The forecasters admit some "uncertainty" regarding the exact locations and timings of the thunderstorms, but have applied the weather warning to the whole country for the duration of the period.

The Met Office say there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, adding there could be a potential "danger to life" as a result of fast flowing or deep flood water.

Members of the public are to expect delays and cancellations to public transport where flooding or lightning strikes occur, with difficult driving conditions also likely and an "increased chance of accidents."

Power cuts could also occur during the worst bouts of weather.

The warning is in place between Monday and Thursday.