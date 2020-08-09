POLICE detectives are e investigating following reports that four people were assaulted outside a pub in Chelmsford during the early hours of this morning.

Essex Police were called at around midnight on Sunday 9 August with reports of an altercation outside The Bay Horse pub on Moulsham Street.

Officers arrived and found that four people had been assaulted.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were taken hospital with serious injuries.

Two other people were reported to have injuries not considered to be serious.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "A 25-year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

"He remains in police custody.

"If you witnessed the incident or were in the area and have dash cam footage or any information, then please contact us here via our website: https://www.essex.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

"Alternatively you can call 101 or independent Charity Crimestoppers, completely anonymously.

"Please use reference 42/122086/20 when providing any information about this incident."