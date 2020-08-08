OFFICIAL figures show the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has risen nine over the last 24 hours.

Figures from Public Heath England show 5,747 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Saturday (August 8) in Essex - up from 5,738 at the same time on Friday

The total number of cases in Southend and Thurrock have reached 712 and 589 respectively.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

The health body is also now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex is far below the national average at 385 cases per 100,000 people compared to 474. for England.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased to 309,005, increasing by 758.

Essex's cases were among the 25,162 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 48.