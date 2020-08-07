Jet2 have issued an important update to customers on flights and holidays to Balearic and Canary Islands.

Here's the latest from the Leeds-based airline.

What have Jet2 said?

In a statement on Friday afternoon (August 7, 2020), Jet2 said: "As the [UK] government has not changed its advice regarding travel to the Balearic and Canary Islands from the UK, we have taken the decision to suspend flights and holidays to the Balearic and Canary Islands up to and including Saturday, August 15.

"Because of the uncertainty caused by the government's blanket ban approach when it comes to travelling to these destinations, we will have staggered start dates and will be making some additional adjustments to our flying programmes, meaning some flights on and beyond this date may be cancelled."

What will happen to customers affected by the changes?

A spokesperson from the airline added: "Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we will be contacting them directly to discuss options, including rebooking with no admin fee, a refund credit note or a full cash refund.

"For bookings due to travel to the Balearic and Canary Islands after the date outlined above, we will provide an additional update once we receive further information from the government."

The airline flies to the destinations from a number of airports across the UK:

Tenerife

Gran Canaria

Fuerteventura

Lanzarote

Majorca

Menorca

For more information for Jet2 customers, visit their website.