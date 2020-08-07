Confused with all the comings and goings on Maldon District Council?
Here's the latest party political make-up of the council as of 11am today, August 7, 2020, and according to the council's own website.
Conservative
- Elaine Bamford (Tollesbury)
- Anne Beale (Heybridge East)
- Penny Channer (Mayland)
- Mark Durham (Wickham Bishops and Woodham)
- Jane Fleming (Purleigh)
- Adrian Fluker (Southminster)
- Bryan Harker (Heybridge East)
- Anne Hull (Burnham-on-Crouch North)
- Karl Jarvis (Wickham Bishops and Woodham)
- John Keyes (Great Totham)
- Clive Morley (Tolleshunt D'Arcy)
- Richard Siddall (Great Totham)
- Maddie Thompson (Tolleshunt D'Arcy)
- Sue White (Purleigh)
Independent
- Mark Bassenger (Althorne)
- Brian Beale (Southminster)
- Vanessa Bell (Burnham-on-Crouch South)
- Michael Edwards (Heybridge West)
- Mark Heard (Maldon West)
- Carlie Mayes (Maldon North)
- Stephen Nunn (Maldon North)
- Flo Shaughnessy (Maldon West)
- Nick Skeens (Burnham-on-Crouch South)
- Wendy Stamp (Burnham-on-Crouch North)
- Jeanette Stilts (Maldon South)
- Christopher Swain (Maldon East)
Non-Aligned
- Robert Boyce (Althorne)
- Richard Dewick (Tillingham)
- Michael W Helm (Mayland)
- Kevin Lagan (Maldon South)
- Chrisy Morris (Heybridge West)
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment