Face masks or coverings will be required in more locations across England from this Saturday when new Government rules that come into force.

Currently, coverings or masks are already mandatory in places such as shops, shopping centres and banks, plus public transport and at indoor bus or rail stations.

But from Saturday, August 8 - face coverings will be required in a variety of other indoor settings.

Which places do I need to wear a face covering?

From Saturday, August 8 - face coverings will be mandatory in the following locations:

Auction Houses

Bingo Halls

Cinemas

Community Centres

Concert Halls

Funeral Directors

Indoor Entertainment Venues (amusement Arcades, Funfairs, Adventure Activities E.g. Laser Quest, Go-karting, Escape Rooms, Heritage Sites Etc)

Libraries and Public Reading Rooms

Massage Centres

Museums, Galleries, Aquariums, Indoor Zoos or Visitor Farms, or Other Indoor Tourist, Heritage or Cultural Sites

Nail, Beauty, Hair Salons and Barbers – Other Than Where Necessary to Remove for Treatments

Place of Worship

Premises Providing Professional, Legal or Financial Services

Public Areas in Hotels and Hostels

Social Clubs

Storage and Distribution Facilities

Tattoo and Piercing Parlours

Theatres

Veterinary Services

This is in addition to a number of existing places where coverings are mandatory across England, these include:

NHS Buildings

Banks, Building Societies, and Post Offices (including Credit Unions, Short-term Loan Providers, Savings Clubs and Money Service Businesses)

Indoor Shopping Centres

Indoor Transport Hubs (Airports, Rail and Tram Stations and Terminals,M aritime Ports and Terminals, Bus and Coach Stations and Terminals)

Public Transport

Shops and Supermarkets (Places which are open to the public and that wholly or mainly offer goods or services for retail sale or hire)

Who is exempt from wearing a face mask?

There are a number of people who are exempt from having to wear a face mask or covering.

According to the UK Government guidelines - you do not need to wear a face covering for the following legitimate reasons:

If a police officer or other official requests you remove your face covering

If putting on, wearing or removing a face covering will cause you severe distress

If you are travelling with or providing assistance to someone who relies on lip reading to communicate

Not being able to put on, wear or remove a face covering because of a physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability

To avoid harm or injury, or the risk of harm or injury, to yourself or others

To avoid injury, or to escape a risk of harm, and you do not have a face covering with you

To eat or drink, but only if you need to

To take medication

Toung children under the age of 11

​When are you allow to take off a face covering?

You will be allowed to remove a face covering if asked for age identification or if speaking to someone who relies on lip reading for communication.

Which places can a face mask be removed?

Face masks can be removed to eat or drink in the following places:

Bars

Cafes

Restaurants

How can I make my own face mask or covering?

To do so, visit the UK government website - gov.uk/government/publications/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own.