MCDONALD'S has issued a statement on the new Eat Out to Help Out scheme after confusion from customers.

The new scheme offers diners 50 per cent off their meals throughout August - up to the value of £10 per person, at participating restaurants and eateries.

It was rolled out on Monday, and is valid every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

McDonald's is participating in the scheme, on top of the current VAT cut for all customers.

It means Big Macs now cost £1.69, while a hamburger costs 44p.

But many people have been left disappointed after trying to get themselves some half price food because they don't understand the rules.

One customer said on Twitter: "@McDonaldsUK why make it so difficult to get the 50% discount? You must have realised you would be inundated yet you can't use the drive thru, you have to eat in the restaurant but have to wear a mask. People have and will just take their own bags and take it away [sic]."

"Don’t be tricked, half price McDonald's isn’t on drive thru," said somebody else.

A third wrote: "How can you not get discount by safely going through drive-thru's at Mcdonald's/Burger King/KFC, and instead, hundreds of people will now have to pile inside to get half price meals?"

Following the confusion, McDonald's has issued a clear message on Twitter.

In response to one person asking "where's my half price food?", the fast food chain tweeted out: "We are participating in the Government's Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

"This scheme only applies when you Dine in at a participating branch.

"This does not apply for Drive Thru, Takeaway, or McDelivery."

The full list of McDonald's Eat Out To Help Out prices (with VAT cuts included) are as follows:

Big Mac - £1.69

Bacon Cheese Burger - £0.99

Bacon Mayo Chicken - £0.69

Double Cheese Burger - £0.79

Quarter Pounder - £1.69

Vegetable Deluxe - £1.69

Filet-O-Fish - £1.69

Cheese Burger - £0.49

McChicken Sandwich - £1.69

Hamburger - £0.44

Mayo Chicken - £0.49

20 Chicken Nuggets - £2.39

9 Chicken Nuggets - £1.89

5 Chicken Selects - £2.39

Veggie Dippers - £1.69

3 Chicken Selects - £1.84

6 Chicken Nuggets - £1.69

Mozzarella Dippers Share-box - £2.54

Mozzarella Dippers - £0.94

Dips - £0.10

Happy Meal - £1.49

Large Fries - £0.74

Medium Fries - £0.59

Small Fries - £0.49

Mini McFlurry - £0.39

McFlurry - £0.49

Milkshake - £0.94

Large Milkshake - £1.04

No Sugar Drinks:

Small - £0.45

Medium - £0.49

Large - £0.69

Sugar Taxed Drinks:

Small - £0.48

Medium - £0.55

Large - £0.76

Tropicana - £0.69

Water - £0.64

Robinsons Fruit Shoot - £0.49

Milk - £0.44

Flat White - £0.74

Latte - £0.74

Cappuccino - £0.74

Black Coffee - £0.49

White Coffee - £0.49

Single Espresso - £0.39

Double Espresso - £0.49

Hot Chocolate - £0.49

PG Tips Tea - £0.49