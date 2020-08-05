ANOTHER 11 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Essex in the past 24 hours.
It takes the total number of positive tests carried out in the county to 7,021.
10 of the new cases have been recorded in the Essex County Council region, taking its total up to 5,723 since the pandemic began in March.
The other positive test was carried out in Southend, taking its overall total to 712.
No new cases were recorded in Thurrock where 586 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
Public Health England says there have been 892 new cases recorded in the UK in the past 24 hours.
Another 65 deaths linked to coronavrius have also been recorded across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland today, taking the overall number of fatalities to 46,364.
