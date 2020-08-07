A HARWICH councillor has been left angry after the town was snubbed in a bid to the Government’s fund to get Britain building in the wake of Covid-19.

A total of 34 “shovel ready” projects across the South East will receive a share of £85million thanks to the new Getting Building Fund, which will create more than 9,000 jobs across the region.

Jaywick cashed in with almost £2million to create a “vibrant” covered market and will also benefit from £2.3 million for the Tendring Bikes and Cycle Infrastructure project.

The community-based bike project and cycle network is aimed at easing transport problems and provide access to employment opportunities, alongside creating 119 jobs.

South East Local Enterprise Partnership, which submitted the bids on behalf of local councils, said the cash would help to provide a “bespoke” bike scheme and cycle network infrastructure in Jaywick and Clacton aimed at tackling inequality.

Harwich councillor Ivan Henderson, who came up with the idea, was left upset after discovering Harwich had not been included in the bid.

“I raised this idea in the first place at Tendring Council councillors’ briefing and have spoken to council officers about it,” he said.

“I don’t know why Harwich is the only area of high deprivation that has been left out of this fund, especially when I came forward with this cycle scheme to be developed for all of Tendring.

“This scheme could encourage fewer people to use cars and support companies to encourage employees to cycle to work, especially giving access to a bike for those who can’t afford a second hand bike, let alone a new one.

“I know Jaywick has serious issues, but Harwich also has areas of high deprivation and it is getting worse.

“I am very disappointed that Harwich has been left off again. When these types of bids go in we are always at the end of the line.”

Mary Newton, cabinet member for economic growth, said the final details of the scheme have yet to be decided, but that South East Local Enterprise Partnership had picked schemes to target those areas and industries particularly vulnerable to Covid-19.