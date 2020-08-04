TEMPERATURES in Essex and the UK are set to soar to 30C by the end of the week.

It comes just a week after many people were left sweltering last Friday in what proved to be the hottest day of the year.

However, temperatures soon plummeted again on Saturday and Sunday with highs of only 20C.

But this is all about to change as another heatwave is on its way.

And temperatures will start getting warmer as the week goes on.

By Saturday temperatures in parts of Essex will reach a balmy 30C, the BBC is reporting.

Below is the full forecast for Essex and the south east from the Met Office:

Today:

A fine and largely sunny start, before cloud thickens from the west through the morning, Staying dry, however, with further brighter or hazy sunny spells through the afternoon. Turning rather breezy. Maximum temperature 25C.

Tonight:

Evening cloud clearing many parts, with clear spells developing, although further cloud likely later in the night. Staying rather breezy. Minimum temperature 14C.

Wednesday:

Early cloud will break through the morning to give some warm sunny spells, although it will be feeling fresher in the breeze. Cloud thickening later, but likely staying dry overnight. Maximum temperature 26C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Early cloud Thursday breaking to very warm sunny spells by the afternoon. Sunny, and turning hot, potentially very hot Friday. Variable cloud, sunny spells, and likely hot again Saturday.