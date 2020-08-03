JAMIE Oliver's Essex mansion and its grounds are big enough to fit 4,178 average-sized homes in, new analysis has revealed.

Inspired by behind-the-scenes clips taken at celebrities' homes during lockdown, kitchen and bathroom specialist Tap Warehouse wondered how many average-sized UK homes could fit onto the land of numerous lavish celebrities.

So they compiled a list of celebrity mansions and worked out how many 67.8 square metre properties could fit inside their grounds.

Oliver's £6 million Spains Hall estate, in Finchingfield, is said to be as large as Grand Central Station in New York.

It's 70 acres could sit 4,178 average-sized homes on-site.

Instead however, Oliver and his family have seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a swimming pool and an indoor treehouse.

Entrepreneur and arch-Brexiteer James Dyson came top of the list.

His estate is three times the size of Vatican City with an impressive 300 acres of land.

This would fit almost 18,000 average sized UK properties inside.

JK Rowling's estate is bigger than Disneyland in California at 160 acres and could fit 9,669 normal sized homes inside its grounds.

Oliver was placed in third, just above Sir Elton John and Suffolk pop superstar Ed Sheeran.

How Many UK Homes Could Fit on the Land of These Lavish Celebrity Estates?

James Dyson - £20 million - Dodington Park - 300 acres - 17,906 homes

J.K. Rowling - £1.9 million - Perthshire - 162 acres - 9,669 homes

Jamie Oliver - £6 million - Essex - 70 acres - 4,178 homes

Elton John - £6.5 million - Windsor - 37 acres - 2,208 homes

Dawn and Ashley Ward - £14.5 million - Alderley Edge - 12 acres - 955 homes

Serena Williams - £6.3 million - Los Angeles - 3 acres - 179 homes

Bill Gates - £96 million - Washington - 2 acres - 119 homes

Jay-Z and Beyonce - £68 million - Los Angeles - 1 acre - 59 homes

Jon Bon Jovi - £16 million - New Jersey - 0.4 acres - 23 homes

Jennifer Lopez - £22 million - Los Angeles - 0.3 acres - 17 homes

*Average sized home in the UK is 67.8 square metres

