Food outlets across the UK have cut the prices of meals this month as a result of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, including McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain is just one of many restaurants, pubs and cafes taking part in the scheme throughout the month, allowing customers to save some pennies on their favourite meals.

When does the scheme take place?

Under the new Eat Out scheme, diners will receive 50 per cent off meals and non-alcoholic drinks, up to the value of £10 per head, at participating eateries in August.

The offer will only be available for a limited period (from 3 to 31 August) with the discount applying on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Customers who dine in at McDonald’s during this period will be able to enjoy their favourite meals at a discounted price, with the likes of cheeseburgers and McFlurries only costing 50p.

McDonald’s is also bringing back its Wrap of the Day deal for £1, while a Big Mac will cost £1.60. However, the discount won’t be available for takeaway or delivery orders.

How much will items cost?

Here are some of the McDonald’s food and drink items you can enjoy at a discounted price in August: