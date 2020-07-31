PART of Essex had one of the highest peak excess mortality rates in the UK during the coronavirus outbreak, new stats have revealed.

Excess deaths are defined as the number of registered deaths in excess of the five-year average.

The figures, published by the Office for National Statistics, show the percentage change in the 2020 mortality rate from what would have been expected in any given week, based on the five-year average for 2015 to 2019.

For example, a value of 100% indicates mortality rates were 100% higher than or double that of the five-year average in the specific week.

West Essex has been ranked in the top 20 places in Britain by its peak excess deaths rate.

During the week ending April 24, the rate was 215.7%.

This is the 18th highest rate recorded in Britain during the pandemic.

The highest recorded in the UK was in Brent during the week ending April 17, where the excess death rate was a staggering 357.5%.

Most areas on the list peaked some time in April, when the first peak of the pandemic was sweeping across the UK.

The Government is currently warning against a second wave and is imposing a number of local restrictions in specific areas of the UK to guard against another peak of deaths.

The UK is believed to have one of the highest excess death rates in Europe during the pandemic.

Here is the full top 20: