Wetherspoons has confirmed that all its pubs will be taking part in the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme to encourage people to boost the economic recovery from the virus crisis.

The company said hundreds of its outlets across the UK will be offering a selection of meals, with a drink, at a lower price than buying from most supermarkets.

When will diners be able to get cheaper meals at Wetherspoons?

Under the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, a 50 per cent discount will be available at participating restaurants and pubs on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August, to a maximum of £10 per head.

How much will meals cost during the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme?

Wetherspoons announced that, under the scheme, meals will cost as follows:

Breakfasts in its pubs will cost £2.24

A pizza will be £2.75

Other meals will be £2.37

A children’s meal will be £2.08

The prices will be lower than comparable food bought at most supermarkets such as Tesco, it said.

What has the boss of Wetherspoons said?

Company chairman Tim Martin said: “Thanks to the government scheme, an individual is £2.93 better off eating and drinking at Wetherspoons than purchasing a similar range of products at Tesco.

“Over a 13-day period customers would save £38.09.

“The vast majority of our pubs will be offering a range of meals, with a drink, at unbeatable prices.”