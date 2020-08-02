ALTHOUGH we may not be able to get abroad this year, that doesn’t mean our dreams of fun in the sun have to be cancelled.

There are plenty of things you can do to recreate your holiday, all you’ll need is yourself and some family members or friends to come along for the ride.

Whilst your home town may not always feel like a holiday haven, it’s time to put on those rose tinted sunglasses and get out there.

With an open mind recreating your longed-for break couldn’t be any simpler.

Here are some of the key elements you’ll need for a fabulous summer holiday in Essex:

1.Go to City Beach in Southend

Every summer holiday starts and ends with visions of sunning yourself on a sandy beach somewhere exotic.

It’s time to pack your beach bag and slip into your favourite fashionable swimwear, don’t worry if it’s strappy - a benefit of holidaying in the UK is that you probably won’t get tan lines.

Whilst the kids splash in the pool don’t forget to pack the latest gossip magazine or a crime thriller for a bit of holiday reading.

2. Visit one of the town’s historical monuments.

Image courtesy of - John Allan (copyright - geograph).

No holiday is complete without going on a little sightseeing tour and this summer holiday doesn’t have to be any different - in for a penny, in for a pound?

However, the Southend Cenotaph can be a really great day out especially for kids.

Pack a picnic and quiz up on your WWI knowledge for an inciteful and educational time out.

Don a pair of socks and sandals and you’ll really feel like a Brit abroad.

3. Sample some local delicacies

One of the most exciting parts of a summer break for any food lover is sampling some of the weird and wonderful local delicacies.

Southend is renound for its whitebait and has a deep history of being one of the countrys favourite producers.

4. Go on a bike ride

A fun activity for all the family, especially if it ends with a picnic or pub lunch.

A benefit of holidaying at home means that if you have your own bikes you won’t need to hire one.

If you don’t own any bikes, fear not with the introduction of the Forward Motion scheme bike hire is easily accesible through their app.

5. Get competitive with a round of mini golf

It’s time to get competitive and let the holiday feud begin, who will be mini-golf champion?

The Arnold Palmer mini golf course is open 24 hours everyday so take your clubs anytime for a bit of family fun.

Don't worry, if it's raining head to Caddies indoor mini golf, open from 10am to 10pm daily.

6. Book a slot at Festival Wakeboard and Aqua Park

There’s nothing funnier than watching your friend or loved one fall off the back of a banana boat or off the edge of an inflatable.

To recreate one of the most memorable parts of a holiday you can get wet and wild at Festival Wakeboard and Aqua Park near Basildon.

The waterpark is open from 10am to 3pm, Tuesday to Friday and 10am to 7pm at the weekend.

7. Go souvenir shopping and pick up a postcard

Although we may not have hair braids and henna tattoos everyday in the town centre, we do have a few lovely gift shops.

Support your local businesses and pick up a magnet of X to display in pride of place on the fridge to remind you of your favourite holiday forever more.

Whilst you’re out don’t forget to get a postcard to send to Gran!

8. Sample some of the finest Meditteranean food Southend has to offer.

If you were going to visit somewhere in the mesmerizing med then why not book a table at Padrino.

With classic cuisine such as pizza, tapas and fresh fish on offer it will feel as if you had hopped on that plane after all.

9. Have cocktails at sundown

Lots of people’s favourite part of their trip involves picking a special holiday outfit, having some Lays (Walkers in the UK) and heading out to a beach side cocktail bar.

We have some wonderful bars and lounges in our town such as The Royal Hotel and Mangetout.

Why not get your holiday crew together and head out for some sunset drinks this summer.

10. Holiday romance

Finally, no holiday is complete without a holiday romance, so if you're single be sure to spend some time on your favourite dating apps.

If we’ve missed anything off the list, comment below.