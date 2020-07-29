A GOVERNMENT minister has said more countries could have quarantine restrictions imposed "straight away" after a spike in coronavirus infections.

Spain had quarantine restrictions imposed overnight on Sunday, and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has warned Belgium, Luxembourg and Croatia are at risk of being next.

Mr Dowden said a decision to remove more countries from the UK's air bridge list would be taken following a consultation with England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and the Joint Biosecurity Centre.

He said the UK is at a "very risky moment" in the pandemic and it would be "foolhardy of the government" to not impose restrictions where there is a risk.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden

Mr Dowden told Sky News: "It would be foolhardy of the government not to impose those restrictions if we think there is a risk and we will impose those restrictions as soon as we think the risk has materialised.

"We cannot risk importing it again from other countries where incidences are rising.

"We are at a very risky moment with this pandemic.

"So long as you're aware of that risk and comfortable with that risk, go ahead and take your break.

"If we know that risk is there we will impose those restrictions straight away."

Data from Belgium shows 1,952 confirmed cases last week, with the number of infections rising by 71 per cent compared to the week before.

Ministers are also said to be looking at popular holiday destination Croatia, which has 27 cases per 100,000 people.

The number of cases in Luxembourg has rose from 286 to 716 in the same period.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office imposed advised against "all but essential travel" to mainland Spain on Sunday.

But extended the advice to cover the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands on Tuesday.

The new restrictions are said to have been imposed after government officials learned 10 Brits had tested positive after visiting Spain since July 1.