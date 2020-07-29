THE Prime Minister is said to be "extremely concerned" that a second wave of coronavirus could hit the UK.

It comes hours after Boris Johnson warned there are signs of a second wave sweeping Europe.

And there are fears it could reach Britain within 14 days.

A Downing Street source told the Mail Online on Tuesday evening: "The PM is extremely concerned by what he's seeing abroad and fears we could be seeing the same thing here in a fortnight.

"People have got to realise we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

"He wants to go further on opening things up and getting people back to work, but he knows it'll be his head on the block if things go wrong."

The warning comes after a spike in cases forced Mr Johnson to impose 14-day quarantine on thousands of British holidaymakers returning from Spain.

And on a visit to Nottingham, Mr Johnson said Brits must not drop their guard.

"The most important thing is for everybody in all communities to heed the advice, to follow the advice, not to be spreading it accidentally and get it right down and we'll be able to ease the restrictions across the country," he said.

READ MORE:

"But clearly we now face, I'm afraid, the threat of a second wave in other parts of Europe and we just have to be vigilant."

Defending Britain's actions, Mr Johnson said: "What we have to do is take swift and decisive action where we think that the risks are starting to bubble up again.

"And let's be absolutely clear about what's happening in Europe, amongst some of our European friends.

"I'm afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic.

"And we all remember what happened last time - it's absolutely vital therefore that we make the necessary preparations here in the UK as we are doing."