THE “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Here are some of the items you can buy this week:

Aldi

From Thursday, July 30, Aldi's theme will be 'Baby and Toddler', with the retailer stocking a variety of products - ranging from cots, toys and furniture.

A Mamia Nursery Cot Bed With Drawer will go on sale for £129.99.

A Little Town Wooden Rocking Donkey will be on sale for £34.99.

A Mamia Baby Safety Gate will be on sale for £12.99.

A pack of ABC Wooden Picture Blocks will go on sale for £7.99.

Visit https://www.aldi.co.uk to find more deals.

Lidl

From Thursday, July 30, it's all about home laundry and cleaning, indoor and outdoor plants, plus clothes products in Lidl.

A Singer Steam Iron will go on sale for £12.99.

A Kärcher Cordless Electric Window Vac will go on sale for £34.99.

A Silvercrest Steam Brush (garment steamer) will go on sale for £19.99.

A Hoover Whirlwind Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner will go on sale for £49.99.

Visit https://www.lidl.co.uk/en to find out more.