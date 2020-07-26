NEW discounts have been unveiled at Laura Ashley shops across Essex as part of their closing down sale.

Laura Ashley has announced discounts of up to 70 per cent in their shops in Colchester, Basildon, Brentwood, Chelmsford, Harlow, Rayleigh and Saffron Waldon.

All fabric and wallpaper have a 70 per cent off, plus all womenswear and fashion accessories with 60 per cent off.

Everything in the store is reduced in all departments as everything must go, with 60 per cent off ready-made curtains and 50 per cent off furniture, bedding, lighting and rugs.

Laura Ashley began in the 1950s, quickly becoming famous for its unique printed fabrics.

Over time, the brand grew to become the household name of today, synonymous with quality fashion, interiors and home furnishings.

All Laura Ashley stores are COVID secure and adhere to a strict policy of social distancing with a limited number of shoppers allowed in-store at any time.

The stores will continue to trade until further notice and people have been encouraged to pay with card.

A spokesman for Laura Ashley said: “There are some amazing bargains to be found in-store, especially with these new discounts.

“Popular items are selling fast and customers are advised to take advantage of these discounts while stock lasts.”