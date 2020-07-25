COLCHESTER Zoo has announced the arrival of a new baby dik-dik.

Bosses say the calf was born on July 1 and has made a successful start to life.

In a statement posted on its website, the zoo said: "Mum Daenerys and dad Demetri have been very attentive over the last few weeks and the youngster is doing well during this early stage.

"Both mum and dad are experienced parents, having had previous offspring together including last year’s calf Dario.

"Dario is currently still with us at Colchester Zoo but will be leaving to join another collection soon."

The zoo says Kirk's dik-dik are one of the smallest members of the antelope family measuring a maximum of 45cm high.

The new calf has already grown to nearly the same size as its mum and dad in just a few weeks.

Kirk’s dik-dik are said to have a distinctive prehensile nose which can be moved freely and is used to grasp food when picking leaves and food.

Blood is also pumped into the nose through veins, where it is cooled by evaporation, before it is re-circulated to the rest of the body.

Zoo bosses say visitors can catch a glimpse of the new arrival at the Edge of Africa area.