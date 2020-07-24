A woman woke to find an intruder in her bedroom during an overnight burglary.

The woman, who lives on The Vineway, Harwich, was alerted first alerted to the intruder during the early hours of Monday morning (July 20).

Residents at an address in Deepdale Road also reported seeing two men trying to open the doors of their home and cars.

During police enquiries, more residents then came forward to report a number of other attempted burglaries on The Vines estate, and The Ridgeway.

A 28-year-old man from Mottingham in London was arrested yesterday (July 23), on suspicion of burglary, and a number of attempted burglaries, attempted thefts from vehicles and interfering with vehicles.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: "We are continuing to carry out our enquiries and would like to thank residents who have come forward with information.

"Anyone who has yet to speak to us and saw anyone acting suspiciously on The Vines estate, or has any CCTV or doorbell footage, is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 110 of 20 July.

"You can also report online at https://www.essex.police.uk"