THE prospect of a summer holiday abroad is on the cards again, after the UK government eased quarantine rules.

Popular destinations like Spain, France, Portugal and Turkey have now reopened to travellers.

But people must bear in mind any restrictions the country they are travelling to may have.

These include wearing masks in public, curfews, temperature checks upon arrival and more.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) regularly updates its list of countries that are safe to visit, as well as those it advises against heading to.

There are now 66 countries and territories, 33 of which are in Europe, that are exempt from the "all but essential" international travel restriction worldwide.

To help holidaymakers' lives easier when it comes to choosing their post-Covid getaway, comparison website Hello Safe has created a handy map which shows the places it is okay to travel to.

The map can be viewed below:

Light blue = FCO says good to go, no restrictions upon entry or return to the UK

Dark blue = FCO says good to go, but restrictions upon entry

Grey = Travel ban from FCO However, there are some countries off limits, with borders closed and entry to non-residents banned.

Countries you can't visit in Europe

Armenia: Most foreign nationals who have journeyed from or via countries with outbreaks of coronavirus within 14 days of travelling cannot enter Armenia. This includes the UK.

Georgia: UK travellers are banned from travelling to Georgia.

The Georgian government has announced the border will not open in July, pushing back it opening until at least August.

Moldova: Travellers who don't have Moldovan residency are not allowed to enter Moldova.

Romania: Direct flights between Romania and the UK have been suspended for the foreseeable future.

Countries you can't visit in America

The United States: A travel ban is in place across the whole of the United States.

The US has also extended its travel ban to include Ireland and the UK, and any travellers will be denied entry.

Why getting travel insurance is so important this summer

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has revealed which travel insurance policies will cover you for coronavirus cancellations - at no extra cost.

He has found a plan that will cover insurance this summer and next, as well as winter breaks.

And he said the policy won't cost you any extra for Covid cover.

That means people can now holiday in destinations such as Spain and Greece - but it is still wise to get cover that will protect you from the financial impacts of coronavirus.

More flights are starting to leave from UK airports

Martin said: “Cover by Stay Sure Comprehensive would let you book single trip insurance for up to two years ahead.

“So, many people look for love in all the wrong places, well you’ve been looking for travel insurance in the wrong places.”

On the Staysure website, its Single Trip Travel insurance stated: “Covid-19 cover is included at no extra cost when you buy a new travel insurance policy.

“When it’s safe to travel, your policy will be ready to protect you with up to unlimited medical expenses.”

The inclusion counts for both single trip and annual policies.