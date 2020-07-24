Concerns have been raised as to whether people across the country need a letter from a GP surgery to confirm that they do not need to wear a face masks.

Across England, you must by law wear a face covering on public transport and in shops and supermarkets as of Friday, July 24, 2020.

In Scotland, this rule is already in force across shops, supermarkets and public transport.

Here is what you need to know.

Do GPs have to provide a letter for those who don't need to wear a face mask?

The British Medical Association have published information as to what you do and don't need to do regarding this.

It comes after practices reported an increase in requests from patients for letters of exemption to wearing face masks in various public settings.

On their website, the British Medical Association states: "The Government guidance suggests there is no requirement for evidence for exemption.

"It should be sufficient for someone to declare that they are eligible for an exemption direct with the person questioning them (eg bus driver).

"Practices are therefore not required to provide letters of support for those who fall under the list of exemptions, or to those who do not fall under the list of exemptions."

Where do you need to wear a face mask in England?

People will need to wear a face covering in the following locations when the regulations come into force in England from July 24:

Shopping centres

Banks

Takeaway outlets

Sandwich shops

Supermarkets

Railway stations

Airports,

Where do you NOT need to wear a face mask in England?

The following venues are exempt from the rule: