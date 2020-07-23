A new law is set to come into force across England meaning that people will need to wear a face mask or covering when in shops from July 24.

This includes anyone going to get a coffee or a bite to eat, if they intend to take it away.

Here's a round-up of everything you need to know.

What types of places will people need to wear a face mask?

Shops

Supermarkets

Sandwich shops

Coffee shops

Take-aways

Public transport

Those retailers include the likes of Costa Coffee, Greggs, Starbucks, Pret A Manger, McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Wagamama and Nando's - and applies if people intend to take their food, drinks and snacks away.

If they sit down to eat or drink, they will be able to remove their face covering in that area.

The additional rules were confirmed by the Department of Health ahead of new regulations coming into force on Friday, July 24.

What have the Department of Health said?

A Department of Health spokesman said: "From Friday July 24, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering in shops and supermarkets, as is currently the case on public transport.

"If a shop or supermarket has a cafe or a seating area to eat and drink, you can remove your face covering in that area."

The full set of regulations, which are enforceable by the police, are due to be set out on Thursday afternoon.

Who is exempt from the new laws?

Those not required to wear a covering include:

Children under the age of 11

People with breathing problems

Anyone who cannot put on, wear or remove a face covering because of a physical or mental illness or impairment or disability

What should you do before and after wearing a face mask?

The public have been advised to wash their hands before putting a covering or mask on or taking it off, and to avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth while wearing one.

How should face masks/coverings be stored?

According to the Department of Health, face coverings should be stored in a plastic bag until they can be washed or disposed of.

What have the government said about the new face covering rule?

The Government has been accused of creating confusion over whether face coverings must be worn in sandwich shops and takeaways.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on July 14 that wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets will be compulsory from Friday, with anyone failing to comply facing a fine of up to £100.

In Scotland, face coverings are already mandatory in shops and on public transport.