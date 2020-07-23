Supermarket chains have updated shoppers on the rules regarding the wearing of face masks in stores.

The move is ahead of face masks becoming compulsory in shops and supermarkets across England on Friday, July 24.

Anyone who fails to adhere to the new rules will face a £100 fine.

The changes will follow Scotland where face coverings have been mandatory in shops since last week.

Here's everything you need to know.

What have Aldi said?

Aldi has written to customers explaining changes they are making in stores across the UK.

In an email to shoppers earlier this week, Aldi's CEO Giles Hurley said: "Last week, the Government announced that face coverings will be compulsory in shops in England from 24th July and, for that reason, you will need to wear a face covering to enter one of our stores from this date.

"If you wish to purchase a face covering, they are available to buy at every Aldi store in the UK.

"Even as the country opens up again, I know many are concerned about safety and do not want the steps we are taking to move forward, to mean we take a step backwards in the fight against the virus.

"It is crucial that we all continue to act safely and responsibly, while also enjoying the little parts of normal life that are gradually returning.

"That is why I want to reassure you that the comprehensive safety measures we put in place at our stores at the start of the pandemic are still very much in place – and will remain so for as long as they are necessary."

These include:

• A traffic light system at store entrances to accurately manage the number of people in stores at any one time

• Protective screens at all 7,000 of our checkouts

• Social distancing markers in store

• NHS, blue light and vulnerable priority access hour

• Clear signs throughout stores that advise customers on how to shop safely, in line with the latest Government guidance

• Contactless payments increased to £45 Mr Hurley said Aldi is doing everything they can to keep shoppers safe, and has urged customers to maintain a safe distance from others, shop by themselves where possible and try to use contactless payments.

He continued: "We know many of our customers will still need additional support as the coronavirus situation changes.

"To those vulnerable customers, please rest assured that the measures we have introduced to give you safe access to affordable food, such as early opening times from Monday to Saturday, will continue and our home delivery grocery parcels are still available to purchase.

"We are also trialling an on-demand grocery home delivery for the first time in partnership with Deliveroo to help those who cannot currently visit our stores.

He added in the email to shoppers: "Responding to the pandemic has brought out the very best in us all and I am impressed daily by the efforts of both our colleagues and customers to keep each other safe.

"It has been heartwarming to see customers remembering that not all disabilities and health conditions are visible, and being considerate of others who may not be able to socially distance or wear a mask."

What have Sainsbury's said?

Sainsbury's has said it won't challenge customers who aren't wearing a mask in stores from Friday, July 24.

In a statement via Twitter, Sainsbury's tweeted: "We won’t be challenging customers without a mask when they enter or when they are in store since they may have a reason not to wear a mask."

What have Tesco said?

The supermarket chain took to Twitter to update shoppers.

In a tweet, Tesco said: "Our colleagues shouldn't be challenging or refuse entry to customers visiting our stores without a facemask."

What have Waitrose said?

The chain have taken to Twitter to share an update with customers.

They tweeted: "We will not refuse entry to customers with exemptions in line with government guidance."

What have Lidl said?

Lidl have said they won't challenge customers if they don't wear a face mask.

The chain confirmed this via their official Lidl GB account.

They tweeted: "Wearing a face covering is the responsibility of the individual and should only be enforced by Police and council enforcement officers.

"The government have stipulated that shop workers should not refuse entry to customers that are not wearing a face covering."

What have the Co-op said?

In a tweet from the Co-op UK account, the supermarket said: "The health and safety of Co-op colleagues, customers and members is our priority.

"In line with new laws set out by the Government, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering to cover the nose and mouth when shopping in Co-op stores in England from 24th July.

"This will be clearly communicated through store signage but we’d like to reiterate to all non-exempt customers that it is their responsibility to ensure they are in adherence with the new legal requirements."

What have Iceland said?

The boss of supermarket chain Iceland has confirmed that staff won't challenge shoppers if they don't wear a face mask.

Richard Walker, CEO of Iceland, said: "If mandatory face masks in shops will make our customers and colleagues safer then they are welcome - but we won't put our staff at risk by asking them to police this.

"The UK cannot afford a second wave, so we all need to play our part and show care and consideration for each other."

What have Asda, Marks and Spencer, and Morrisons said?

So far - Asda, Marks and Spencer and Morrisons are yet to confirm if they will challenge shoppers for not wearing a face mask in their stores.

What have the British Retail Consortium said?

Responding to reports that face coverings will become mandatory in shops in England from July 24, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers have made the safety of staff and customers their top priority and we support measures aimed at protecting the health of the public.

“While retailers will play their part in communicating the new rules on face coverings, they must not be the ones enforcing these rules.

"With hundreds of incidents of violence and abuse directed at retail staff every day, we welcome the announcement that enforcement will be left to the authorities, rather than potentially putting hardworking retail colleagues in harm’s way.

"We look forward to further clarity over whether the wearing of face coverings will apply to shop staff.

"If so, there must be flexibility for colleagues who are in stores all day and can already benefit from other safety measures such as protective screens and 2m distancing.

"Retailers have already spent hundreds of millions installing perspex screens, implementing social distancing measures and providing additional cleaning in stores; we hope this announcement will make shoppers feel even more confident about returning to the high street."