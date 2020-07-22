A FAST food giant has reopened its dine in services in Dovercourt today.

McDonald's, in Williamsburg Avenue, is now available to dine in, with special measures in place to keep staff an customers safe.

A spokesman said: "Social distancing measures will be in place and, to prevent congestion, the restaurant will carefully manage the number of customers inside.

"When arriving, customers will be asked to use the hand sanitiser provided and follow the safety measures laid out in restaurants to help keep them, other customers and restaurant teams safe.

"Food will be served by table-service only with customers able to order directly to their table via the My McDonald’s App, at the till or kiosk."

McDonald's in Dovercourt was first opened at the end of 2018 by franchisee Craig Newnes.



Mr Newnes said: “We are really pleased to be open again and I'm looking forward to welcoming customers back into the restaurant.



"Helping to keep our people and customers safe is our highest priority and I’d like to thank customers for their patience as our team adapts to the new safety procedures we have introduced.”

Here are the safety measures in place:

• Hand sanitiser at the entrance to every restaurant for couriers and dine-in and takeaway customers

• Clear floor markings and signposting inside and outside restaurants to help enable social distancing

• Touch points including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised every 30 minutes

• Perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and Drive-thru windows and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings

• Fewer people on each shift

• Customers are asked to use contactless payment methods as much as possible