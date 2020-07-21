AN ESSEX based cruise company has been plunged into administration and all booked holidays have been cancelled.

South Quay Travel and Leisure Limited, owner of Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) based in Tilbury, has fallen into administration due to the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the travel industry.

Any holidays booked with the firm for the futre have been cancelled, and how many customers will get their money back remains uncertain.

The firm has offices and docks in Essex, Australia, France and Germany.

The firm had previously announced this year it was trying to seek additional funds to stay afloat.

However this appears to have failed as the firm's assets have been placed into the management of administrators.

A statement on the firm's website said: "We are sorry to inform you that South Quay Travel Limited (“SQTL”) – which traded under the name Cruise & Maritime Voyages – was placed into administration on 20 July 2020.

"Please be aware that all bookings that have not taken place are cancelled.

"Customers that have booked a package holiday provided by SQTL through a travel agent should contact the travel agent in the first instance for further advice and assistance as they may have made alternative arrangements for you."

The company employs around 4,000 staff, and their future remains uncertain.

For more information on trying to secure a refund visit www.cruiseandmaritime.com.