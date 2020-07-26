Amazon Prime Day is a huge online shopping event which sees users of the online service bag themselves a range of deals and bargains.

However - this year the event isn’t going ahead as planned and instead has been postponed, due to the coronavirus crisis.

This is everything you need to know about the 2020 event - including when it might be happening.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual online event that allows Amazon Prime members the opportunity to shop exclusive deals over the course of two days.

Users are able to take advantage of limited time only ‘lightning deals’ as well as other Prime Day deals across the site.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial with Amazon Prime, so you don’t need to be an existing user prior to Amazon Prime Day in order to bag some deals.

When will Amazon Prime Day happen?

A spokesperson for Amazon said: “Over the last five years, Prime Day has become a special celebration and time for Prime members to shop incredible deals for themselves and for friends and family - and it’s something we look forward to every year.

“This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners.”

The date of Amazon Prime Day in the UK is yet to be confirmed, but it has been revealed that the online shopping event will go ahead in India on August 6 and 7.

The spokesperson said: “Members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

When might Prime Day happen?

Tech site Tech Radar estimates that Prime Day could occur in October - an email to third party sellers suggested that the UK date would be postponed by three months.

Tech Radar also explains that Amazon generally picks a Monday to start the deals, with Prime Day running through until Tuesday.

If October is the month that Prime Day is set to take place, there are four possible Mondays to choose from:

Monday, October, 5

Monday, October, 12

Monday, October, 19

Monday, October, 26

On the other hand, reports from the Wall Street Journal indicates that September could be the launch month for UK Prime Day.

At the end of the day, however, there is no way to know when Prime Day in the UK could kick off until Amazon itself announces it.