WITH the property market finally reopening after lockdown and the stamp duty tax easing until next March, prospective homeowners can finally start thinking about purchasing their new house.

Properties in the county average at £359,500 which is higher than the national average of £231,855.

These are currently Zoopla’s cheapest homes to buy in Essex right now:

Price: 9,995

Three bed mobile home - #Eastchurch Holiday camp, Fourth Avenue, Eastchurch, Sheerness ME12

The key features of the property include:

Three Bedrooms

Size 35 x 10

Already sited

Open Plan

Dog friendly

For more information visit the website.

Price: £17,500

Two bed houseboat – Vicarage Lane, Whitton Marine, Hoo, Rochester ME3

Curlew is described as having been well maintained by her current owner and offers surprising space as well as being easy to manoeuvre, be it coastal or inland waterway cruising.

The main saloon has a table and seating for 5, this can also be converted to a double berth. This area has an LCD tv and CD radio.

For more information visit the Zoopla.

Price: £55,000

One bed Bungalow – Riley Avenue, Jaywick, Clacton-On-Sea CO15

This one-bedroom detached bungalow is situated within 150 yards to the seafront and benefits from an open plan 17'7 lounge and 7'4 kitchen, 10'6 workshop and off road parking for one vehicle.

The rear courtyard style garden is accessed via a sheltered outside access space and benefits from a 10'6 outbuilding/workshop. Further side access to front.

For more information and viewings visit the website.

Price: £100,000

One bed semi-detached house – Albemarle Street, Harwich CO12

This one bedroom semi detached town house split over three floors, situated centrally and within easy reach of Harwich town center, mainline railway station and seafront.

The property is described as benefiting from a 13'9 bedroom, 13'9 lounge, 13'9 kitchen/diner, gas central heating and rear courtyard garden.

For more information visit the Zoopla.

Price: £125,000

One bed semi-detached house – Spring road, St. Osyth, Clacton – on- Sea CO16

This house is described as 'oozing charm and classic period features'.

'Peeping Cottage' is a cosy Grade II Listed dwelling dating back to 1775

Small private courtyard with double sliding gates giving vehicular access for off-road parking.

For more information visit the website.