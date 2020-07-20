POLICE are looking for a missing 63-year-old man.
Frank Hlordzi is missing from his home in Thurrock.
Mr Hlordzi was last heard from this morning and officers say they are incredibly concerned for his welfare.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We want to find him to make sure he's OK.
"He is described as being black, 5ft 7ins tall and of proportionate build.
"Frank wears his hair in a short Afro and also wears glasses."
He has links to South Ockendon, Basildon and Tottenham.
If you know where Mr Hlordzi might be call Grays Local Policing Team on 101.
If you're with him now call 999.